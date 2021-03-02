NI Executive Announce “Pathway Out Of Restrictions” For Clubs & Schools

Irish Rugby welcomes today’s announcement from the NI Executive, which will see a gradual return to action for domestic rugby in Northern Ireland, as part of plans to ease current COVID-19 restrictions.

Full details on the announcement are available here.

Ulster Rugby and the IRFU are committed to keeping clubs and schools across the province updated with the latest information on the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, including those in the 5-step recovery plan for Northern Ireland announced today – and further advice will be issued directly as soon as details are finalised.

Ulster Rugby is encouraged to see a return to local sport in Northern Ireland on the horizon, but NI clubs and schools are reminded that no collective training is permitted under the current guidelines.

Clubs operating in Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan are also reminded that group training is not permitted until such time as public health measures sufficiently allow for organised outdoor gatherings.

For the joint statement issued by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby on Government of Ireland plans for a staggered return from 5 April onwards, visit: https://www.ulsterrugby.com/2021/02/irfu-covid-19-update-2/