IRFU Statement On COVID-19 Resilience and Recovery 2021 – The Path Ahead

On February 23rd the Government of Ireland announced its Path Ahead document for COVID-19 Resilience and Recovery.

Further to yesterday’s statement, the IRFU welcomes its prioritisation of health and social care, education and childcare.

The document presents sport as an area of consideration for a staggered return after April 5th. The IRFU will continue to work closely with Sport Ireland and Sport Northern Ireland to achieve a greater understanding of the role of sport in any easing of government restrictions.

Clubs are reminded that group training is not permitted until such time as public health measures sufficiently allow for organised outdoor gatherings.

The IRFU are committed to mapping out a phased return to rugby activity for clubs and schools when it is safe and responsible to so. This will be based on suppression of the COVID-19 virus and the easing of current restrictions.