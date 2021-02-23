Statement On Plan for Living with COVID-19 Update

The Government of Ireland have announced revisions to their Plan for Living with COVID-19.

The IRFU understands many people will have questions about changes to current restrictions as they apply to rugby in the community.

Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until April 5th 2021 at the earliest as follows:

Training

People may meet with people from one other household in outdoor settings when taking exercise.

No indoor or outdoor exercise group activities, including those involving children, should take place.

Matches and events

Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events only are permitted to continue behind closed doors.

No other matches or events are to take place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are closed. Source: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/2dc71-level-5/#exercise-and-sporting-events

Should further clarity be provided around permitted rugby activity in clubs and schools, the IRFU will summarise this information and share directly with our stakeholders.

Any further information supplied by Sport Ireland will also be shared with clubs and schools.

Updates from the Northern Ireland Executive will be shared with clubs and schools in Ulster.

The IRFU are committed to mapping out a phased return to rugby activity for clubs and schools when it is safe and responsible to so.

This will be based on suppression of the COVID-19 virus and the easing of current restrictions.