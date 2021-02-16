Energia To Celebrate Thirty Years Of The All-Ireland League

This year marks the 30th year of what is now the Energia All Ireland League. There may be no matches but it is an historic milestone that Energia, the power behind Irish Rugby, aim to celebrate.

To help us celebrate this milestone, we want to hear your AIL stories. Whether from 2019 or 1999, we want to know what makes the AIL special to you.

Who could your club not survive without?

What is the best game you’ve ever played in or simply watched? Where did your involvement with the AIL begin?

We also want to hear all your funniest, toughest and most memorable moments to date.

We need your help to tap into the depths of what The Energia All Ireland League stands for and we hope to be able to bring these memories to life later in the year so we can celebrate 30 years.

Tell Us Your Energia AIL Memories here.

Even if this year we can’t do it in person, we can still do it together.

