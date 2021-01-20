Line Up For Level Up Workshop For Half-Backs Confirmed

The line up for the Half Backs’ Level Up workshop on January 26th has been confirmed.

Registration is now open all 8 planned events under the theme:

Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby.

Kieran Hallett and Fiach O’Loughlin will co-present the workshop for half backs. Kieran is Elite Player Development Officer with Leinster Rugby while Fiach works Coach & Player Development Officer with Munster rugby.

Ireland international Ellen Murphy will provide player insight while fellow international and Leinster Women’s Development Officer Larissa Muldoon will offer coaching insight.

Match official insight will come from IRFU High Performance Frank Murphy, who is also a former professional player at half back.

The series is suitable for players of a wide range of ages and abilities and kicks off Tuesday January 26th to help players develop their game by taking a fresh look at how they look at rugby.

Each workshop will focus on a different aspect of positional play by analysing footage from age-grade, amateur, academy and professional rugby. The series will conclude with a look at unit skills for both backs and forwards,

Sessions will be led by coach and player development staff from all four provinces with added insight from coaches, referees and elite players.

Each workshop is online and 30 minutes in length. All feature a Q&A section where attendees can have their own questions answered.

Level Up Workshop Series: “Developing Positional Understanding Through Watching Rugby”

Position Workshops

Unit Workshops:

IRFU Training and Education Manager Colin Moran says:

“This is a player-focused programme with the aim of helping players look at rugby in new ways – to ‘train their eye’ on aspects of positional play that they may not have noticed before.

“Though the workshops are short in duration, by tailoring each one to a specific playing position to include the insight of coaches and referees, we can really drill down into the kinds of things that players should notice that will ultimately help them in their development.”