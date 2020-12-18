Merry Christmas From The IRFU

The IRFU would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and safe New Year.

Thank you for all your support during a difficult year for the country and our sport. We urge all our players, supporters and volunteers to continue their incredible work to protect their clubs and communities by adhering to the medical advice from Government.

The IRFU office on Lansdowne Road is closed from December 18th and will reopen on January 4th.

Our media department remain on call over Christmas.

You can keep up to date with all the latest Irish Rugby over the festive season here on irishrugby.ie and across our social channels on facebook, twitter and instagram.