Women’s Six Nations Fixtures Confirmed

The remaining fixtures of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations have been finalised. The postponed Round 4 matches will take place on Sunday 25th October while Round 5 matches will take place on 1st November.

Ireland will face Italy at Energia Park on October 25th. They will travel to France a week later for the final round of the tournament.

Ireland currently sit third in the table with two wins, against Wales and Scotland, under their belt. The squad have been training at the IRFU High Performance Centre as they step up preparations for the final two rounds of the Championship.

Adam Griggs, Ireland Women’s Head Coach, spoke to IrishRugby.ie at a recent training camp about how preparations are going:

“We’ll have our full squad back together for our two-day camp this week and that’ll be really important for us. There are four camps leading into the Six Nations and getting the bodies ready for the contact and intensity that a Test match brings will be a priority. The intensity in training is important and we’ll be making sure we’re ready to go against Italy.”

The Head Coach added:

“There will be no excuses – we want to make sure that we go out there and play to the best of our ability. We want consistency in our performance and we want to make sure we’re heading in the right direction for December and the World Cup Qualifiers which ultimately is what our season will be judged on.”

The Championship will conclude with the remaining Round 3 match between Italy and Scotland on 6th December 2020.

Ben Morel, CEO Six Nations commented, “Despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we have been at all times absolutely determined to conclude this year’s Six Nations Women’s Championship.

While we will remain vigilant in the current fast changing environment, we are nonetheless delighted to announce this schedule today. We are really looking to some exciting rugby and fantastic matches in the weeks’ ahead. I want to thank all involved in making this possible from the players, unions staff to our commercial partners.”

Women’s Six Nations Fixtures

Ireland v Italy, Sunday, October 25th, 1pm, Energia Park

France v Ireland, Sunday, October 1st, 2.30 (1.30 Irish time), Le Stadium, Villeneuve d’Ascq