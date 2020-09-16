European Semi-Final Dates And Kick Off Times Confirmed For
EPCR have today confirmed the dates, kick-off times and possible home advantage permutations for the Heineken Champions Cup.
A win for Leinster, the No. 1 ranked team, guarantees them a home semi-final. They would face the winners of ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92 on Saturday, September 26th.
An Ulster (ranked no. 6) win against Toulouse (3) will give them home advantage should Northampton (7) beat Exeter (2).
The winners of the Leinster Rugby v Saracens and the ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals will meet in the semi-final on Saturday, 26 September live on BT Sport with additional free-to-air coverage on Channel 4 and Virgin Media.
The second semi-final, also on Saturday, 26 September and also live on BT Sport, will feature the winners of the Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints and Toulouse v Ulster Rugby quarter-finals.
On an exceptional basis to facilitate the conclusion of the season, EPCR can confirm that the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage in the semi-finals. (See permutations below)
In the Challenge Cup, the winners of the Bristol Bears v Dragons and Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby quarter-finals will play one another on Friday, 25 September while the winners of the RC Toulon v Scarlets and Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique quarter-finals will meet on Saturday, 26 September.
The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage as per the traditional Challenge Cup format.
Non-rights media (print, radio, online and photographic) should note that accreditation requests for this season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-final matches will be managed by the home clubs.
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP SEMI-FINALS
– Saturday 26 September
SF 1: Winner Leinster Rugby/Saracens v winner ASM Clermont Auvergne/Racing 92
Kick-off: 13.00 UK-Irish time or 14.00 French time
TV: BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media/beIN SPORTS/FR 2
SF 2: Winner Exeter Chiefs/Northampton Saints v winner Toulouse/Ulster Rugby
Kick-off: 15.30 UK-Irish time or 16.30 French time
TV: BT Sport/FR 2/beIN SPORTS
Permutations
Semi-final 1
If Leinster Rugby (ranked No 1) and ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Leinster will have home venue advantage
If Leinster (ranked No 1) and Racing 92 (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Leinster will have home venue advantage
If ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 4) and Saracens (ranked No 8) win their quarter-finals, Clermont will have home venue advantage
If Racing 92 (ranked No 5) and Saracens (ranked No 8) win their quarter-finals, Racing will have home venue advantage
Semi-final 2
If Exeter Chiefs (ranked No 2) and Toulouse (ranked No 3) win their quarter-finals, Exeter will have home venue advantage
If Exeter Chiefs (ranked No 2) and Ulster Rugby (ranked No 6) win their quarter-finals, Exeter will have home venue advantage
If Toulouse (ranked No 3) and Northampton Saints (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Toulouse will have home venue advantage
If Ulster Rugby (ranked No 6) and Northampton Saints (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Ulster will have home venue advantage