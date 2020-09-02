British & Irish Lions Launch Ticket Ballot For Tour To South Africa

The British and Irish Lions has today announced the opening of its ticket ballot for the Tour to South Africa in 2021 – the first time that standalone Test match tickets will be available for supporters to purchase.

The ballot offers Lions fans a unique opportunity to be part of the famous ’Sea of Red’ and apply for a pair of tickets for each of the three Tests against the World Champions next summer.

Supporters are invited to apply online at www.lionsrugby.com/lions-ballot for a maximum of two tickets priced at either £161, £107 and £67.

Applications will close at 5pm (BST) on Wednesday 16 September 2020, with successful applicants being notified in mid-October.

The 2021 Tour will span the length and breadth of South Africa, visiting some of the most impressive stadiums in world sport and culminating in the three Tests against the Springboks.

FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will host the first Test of the Tour on Saturday 24 July 2021, as Warren Gatland’s men lock horns with the Springboks for the first time since 2009.

The second Test follows a week later at the Cape Town Stadium – the first Lions Test in the Mother City since 1997 – before the tourists return to Gauteng for the final Test on Saturday 7 August 2021 at Emirates Airline Park.

“We have seen tens of thousands of people pre-register for the ballot, so we expect it to be hugely popular,” said, Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions Managing Director.

“For many rugby fans, it is the dream ticket, and we want everyone to have the chance to get their hands on one. But it is critical that if fans want tickets then they must apply on the site before 5pm (BST) on Wednesday 16 September.

“Next year’s Tour will be an unmissable experience for rugby fans to be part of – so don’t miss out on your chance to be there.”

Lions’ ticket-inclusive travel packages on sale today and selling fast

The Lions’ ticket ballot is not the only way fans can try and secure tickets for rugby’s ultimate adventure, as supporters can also guarantee their place on the 2021 Tour by booking an official Lions’ ticket-inclusive travel package, which also go on general sale today at www.lionsrugby.com/tours.

However, fans are advised to book promptly, as demand for the Tour packages is at an all-time high.

“It is critical to note that there are only two routes for Lions to secure official tickets – by entering the ballot or purchasing a ticket-inclusive travel package,” added Calveley.

“Tickets are not available at match venues, through provincial unions or at the usual retails outlets and supporters must be wary of the dangers of being defrauded.”

For more information about the ticket ballot or travel packages to South Africa in 2021, please visit www.lionsrugby.com/tours.