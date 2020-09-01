Irish Referees Brace And Murphy Appointed For Guinness PRO14 Semi-Finals

The Match Official appointments for this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 Semi-Finals have been confirmed.

On Friday night, Andrew Brace will referee the Inter-Provincial derby between Leinster and Munster at Aviva Stadium and will make his 54th league appearance. The following day, Frank Murphy will be in charge for Edinburgh’s home Semi-Final with Ulster. This will be his 35th appearance in the competition.

Both referees will be supported by assistant referee teams from the host union, this is to ensure necessary travel is kept to an absolute minimum, with George Clancy and Sean Gallagher on assistant referee duty on Friday night.

The appointments have been made based on merit and performance across the entire Guinness PRO14 season in 2019/20 – Brace has taken charge of seven games with Murphy holding the whistle for 10.

The selections mark the first knock-out appointments for both referees. It also marks an impressive year for Brace who refereed his first Guinness Six Nations game in February between France and Italy.

Friday, 4th September:

Leinster Rugby v Munster Rugby

Aviva Stadium, Dublin – KO 19:35 UK

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU, 54th Championship Appearance)

AR1: George Clancy (IRFU) AR2: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Live on eir Sport 1.

Saturday, 5th September:

Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster Rugby

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh – KO 19:35 UK

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU, 35th Championship Appearance)

AR1: Mike Adamson (SRU) AR2: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

TMO: Neil Patterson (SRU).