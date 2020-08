Connacht Fixtures Confirmed For Energia Women’s Community Series

Connacht’s participants in the Energia Women’s Community Series have been confirmed for the 2020/21 season.

All fixtures for the Energia Community Series and Energia All-Ireland Leagues are now available on https://www.irishrugby.ie/all-ireland-leagues/

Conference 1 is a three-team league comprising of Galwegians, Westport and NUIG. Galwegians will also go on to compete in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League in January 2021.

Galwegians will also field a second XV in Conference 2 alongside Buccaneers, Ballina and OLBC.

It’s a Halloween start for both conferences with finals taking part on the weekend of December 12th/13th.

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1

Saturday October 24th

NUIG v Galwegians, NUIG, 13:00

Saturday October 31st

Westport v NUIG, Carrowholly, 13:00

Saturday November 7th

Galwegians v Westport, Crowley Park, 13:00

Saturday November 14th

Galwegians v NUIG, Crowley Park, 13:00

Saturday November 21st

NUIG v Westport, NUIG, 13:00

Saturday November 28th

Westport v Galwegians, Carrowholly, 13:00

Saturday December 12th

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1 Final

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2

Sunday November 1st

Ballina v Galwegians 2nd XV, Heffernan Park, 13:00

Buccaneers v OLBC, Dubarry Park, 13:00

Sunday November 15th

Galwegians 2nd XV v Buccaneers, Crowley Park, 13:00

Ballina v OLBC, Heffernan Park, 13:00

Sunday November 29th

Buccaneers v Ballina, Dubarry Park, 13:00

OLBC v Galwegians 2nd XV, The Sportsground, 13:00

Sunday December 13th

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2 Final