‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Draw Goes Digital

The IRFU Grand Draw,Your Club, Your Country, brought to you by Energia, is back for the new season with more great prizes and a safe way for clubs to raise much needed funds in a very challenging year.

For the first time, this year’s draw will be hosted online expanding the ability of clubs to reach their members and the wider community as well as providing a safe way to sell their tickets.

Participating clubs will have their own Your Club Your Country link to sell their tickets, with 100% of funds raised going directly to the club.

This is the 10th year of the draw which has raised over €5.7 Million for the club game. Last year, with the support of Energia and the family of IRFU partners, clubs raised just over €673,000.

Gary Ryan, Managing Director, Customer Solutions, Energia Group, said

“We are delighted to support the IRFU ‘Your Club Your Country’ Grand draw this year. Taking the draw online is another innovative step that will help clubs, their members and the wider community to show their support in a safe way.

In our first year of sponsorship we have seen the incredible support at every level of the game and we are proud to be part of this initiative to help clubs raise funds and bring even more positive energy to the game.”

IRFU President Nicholas Comyn commented,

This has been such a difficult year for our country and our society, but, amid all the turmoil, we have seen a huge effort by clubs and club members to help rugby to survive. Your Club Your Country sums up the spirit shown by so many this year and we’re delighted to provide this chance for clubs to raise vital funds to allow them to continue to support their communities.

Speaking about the new online version of the draw, IRFU Commercial & Marketing Director Padraig Power said,

“Taking the draw online was something we were looking at following consultation with the clubs in recent seasons. The Covid-19 situation accelerated that process and we’re pleased to have an innovative format that will help clubs and their members. This is a paperless solution that will see every euro raised go straight into the club. It is safe, secure and cuts down on the use of paper.

We are, as always, extremely grateful to our family of sponsors and partners. This year has been challenging on so many levels, but our sponsors have continued to support rugby and the Grand Draw initiative.”

Prizes will be subject to the prevailing Government health guidelines on travel and gatherings. For more on Your Club Your Country including terms and conditions please click here.

Your Club Your Country – Key Dates

Official Launch of Your Club Your Country 2020 – Monday, August 24th

Ticket Sales Close – December 6th

Grand Draw – December 7th

Your Club Your Country Grand Draw Prizes

Summer Tour in Pacific Islands in June 2021

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons – (Compliments of Vodafone)

Win a €5,000 holiday

Holiday voucher worth up to €5,000 (Compliments of Energia)

Italy v Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Rome with the IRFU Patrons Club

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Canterbury)

Scotland v Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Volkswagen)

Experience Business Class Service with Aer Lingus

Transatlantic business class return flights to East Coast routes with Aer Lingus for two persons (Compliments of Aer Lingus)

2021 Galway Races VIP package

Corporate hospitality at the Galway races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons (Compliments of Guinness)

Aldi Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €2000 (Compliments of Aldi)

A state of the art home entertainment system

Flat screen TV and surround sound equipment to the value of €1,500 (Compliments of Aviva Home Insurance)

Elverys Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €1000 (Compliments of Elverys)

VIP package to both 2021 Guinness Six Nations matches in Aviva Stadium

(Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership)