Ulster Rugby Encourage Supporters To #StandUpTogether

Ulster Rugby and their main sponsor, Kingspan, are encouraging fans to #StandUpTogether, as they unveiled a special edition jersey to be worn for this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 fixture with Leinster at Aviva Stadium.

The #StandUpTogether message – which will replace the Kingspan logo on the front of the Ulster jersey – will be familiar to Ulster Rugby followers who will have seen it across the club’s social media channels in recent months.

The message is an adaption of the famous Stand Up For The Ulster Men slogan and is a nod to the combined effort of the rugby community and wider public in supporting frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19.

As a global leader in the development of building materials, Kingspan are committed to building back better in a sustainable manner, as rugby returns following the enforced interruption.

By encouraging supporters and the wider public to #StandUpTogether, the company believes that communities can come out of the pandemic stronger.

Bianca Wong, Global Head of Sustainability at Kingspan commented; “As a proud partner of Ulster Rugby and a responsible member of communities across Ulster and further afield, Kingspan believes in the importance to build back better following the health crisis we continue to endure. We believe a significant role we have to play is to provide sustainable solutions that benefit homes and businesses across our communities.

“We spend around 90% of our time in buildings, even more so now during the current crisis. Buildings consume more than 40% of all primary energy and emit more than 36% of the EU’s CO2 emissions. As we look to rebuild our economy post COVID-19, the first place to start is energy efficiency and the renovation of Europe’s building stock to provide a more sustainable environment for future generations.”

Jonny Petrie, Ulster Rugby CEO added;

“This is a fantastic campaign from Kingspan, and we are delighted that our main sponsor is using this opportunity to deliver such an important message – acknowledging the combined effort of those who have been working together to navigate through the ongoing health crisis.

“It has certainly been a challenging time for all of us recently, but the return of rugby is an important milestone along the road to recovery. We are very grateful for the support that Kingspan and our other partners have shown to help get us to this point.”

Supporters are also encouraged to keep an eye on Ulster Rugby, Kingspan and Cool FM social media channels for chances to win the limited edition player-worn jerseys.