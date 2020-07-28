Youth & Age-Grade #ReturnToRugby Webinar: Skill Development And Return To Contact

DATE: Thursday July 30th, 13:30 – 14:00 (Microsoft Teams Webinar)

TOPICS:

• #ReturnToRugby Guidelines – (Ross O’Donoghue, IRFU COVID-19 Project Team)

• #ReturnToRugby Opportunities – (Amanda Greensmith, IRFU Women’s Development Manager)

• Skill Development In Preseason (Peter Smyth, IRFU Academy Manager)

• Coaching A Graduated Return To Contact (Jamie Turkington, IRFU Coach Development Manager)

SUITABLE FOR: Coaches, managers and players in Youth teams looking at skill development and a graduated return to contact in preseason.

REGISTER: https://youth-returntorugby.eventbrite.ie

The IRFU’s latest TEE session will deal with skill development and return to contact specifically for youth and age-grade teams. It is the latest in a series of strategic support events which has seen over 1000 rugby volunteers attend webinars offering training, education and engagement opportunities.

Attendees are also given access to resources including presentation documents and links to the webinars in full.

Upcoming webinars include:

Fri Aug 7th, 13:30 – #ReturnToRugby: Skill Development & Return To Contact In Mini Rugby

Fri Aug 14th, 13:30 – Inclusivity in #ReturnToRugby

Registration will open for these events next week. To register for this Thursday’s youth rugby webinar, click here.