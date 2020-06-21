IRFU’s First Phase of PCR Testing Produces Zero Positive Results

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the first phase of PCR testing produced zero positive results. 140 players and staff were tested on Wednesday 18 th June in Leinster and Munster.

The PCR testing was carried out by Cork based company Advanced Medical Services on behalf of the IRFU.

The staff and players have been cleared to access their respective High Performance Centres from Monday 22nd June.

The second phase of PCR testing will commence with players and staff from Connacht and Ulster this coming week.