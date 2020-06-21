Jump to main content

Ireland

IRFU’s First Phase of PCR Testing Produces Zero Positive Results

News

21st June 2020 14:00

By Editor

Guinness PRO14, Round 6 Aviva Stadium Dublin 6/10/2018 Leinster vs Munster Munster's Joey Carbery is tackled by Leinsters Ross Byrne Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the first phase of PCR testing produced zero positive results.  140 players and staff were tested on Wednesday 18th June in Leinster and Munster.

The PCR testing was carried out by Cork based company Advanced Medical Services on behalf of the IRFU.

The staff and players have been cleared to access their respective High Performance Centres from Monday 22nd June.

The second phase of PCR testing will commence with players and staff from Connacht and Ulster this coming week.