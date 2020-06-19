IRFU Welcomes Government Decision to Allow Sport to Return from 29th June

The IRFU welcomes the announcement from government today which permits the return of sport from the 29 th June.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the IRFU, the provinces and the clubs have illustrated their commitment to the safety of its players and volunteers.

The process of implementing the appropriate public health measures in our clubs has accelerated in recent weeks and we are committed to returning to rugby safely.

The IRFU in consultation with the provinces will assess the latest update from the Irish government and will communicate with clubs in due course.

Clubs operating in Northern Ireland will be updated based on the NI Executive Coronavirus Recovery Plan.