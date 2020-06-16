Back In Time: Watch – Ireland Level Test Series With Australia

June 16th 2018 was an historic day for Irish Rugby as Ireland recorded their first win against Australia on Aussie soil since the Ollie Campbell inspired 9-3 win in Sydney on the same date in 1979.

In 2018 Ireland travelled as the Grand Slam champions but narrowly lost the first of three epic test matches the week before in Brisbane. The AAMI Stadium played host to the make or break 2nd test and what a test it turned out to be.

Tadhg Furlong scored his first international try and turned in a Man of the Match performance. Andrew Conway scored after 6 minutes to cancel out Kurtley Beale’s opening minute try and Johnny Sexton kicked 16 points. Take a look at the highlights.