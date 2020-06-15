Ballincollig Seek Women’s Team Head Coach

Ballincollig RFC are inviting applications for the role of Head Coach for the Women’s Senior Team, who will complete in the Energia All Ireland League for the 2020/2021 season.

This marks an exciting new era for Ballincollig RFC and a return to Cork for Women’s All-Ireland League. The club are in the process of implementing ambitious development plan of their grounds and are committed to the continued development of women’s and girls rugby.

The candidate should:

Hold a Stage 4 IRFU Coaching Accreditation or be a Stage 3 Coach working towards their Stage 4

Accreditation.

Accreditation. Have a deep understanding of Ireland’s women’s & girls game and the rugby landscape through previous coaching or playing experience.

Have experience and a proven track record of achievement in developing players, including late beginners and players from other codes, to reach their potential.

Management & organisation skills to lead the Club’s women’s rugby program while leading assistant coaches, captains and other volunteers.

Ability to lead, motivate and engage ladies and girls players throughout the Club

Interested candidates should email their applications including their rugby CV to Claire Buttimer,

Hon Secretary Ballincollig RFC at ballincolligrfc.secretary@gmail.com

Closing date for applications is Friday June 26th, 2020.