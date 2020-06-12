Railway Union Seek Technical Skills Development Coach

Railway Union RFC are the reigning Energia Women’s All-Ireland League champions in both 15’s and 7’s competitions, with ten players in the 2020 Six Nations squad and numerous athletes regularly playing on the World Series with Ireland 7’s.

The club’s 2nd XV won Leinster League Division 1 last season and have a number of promising athletes graduating from their schools programme for the coming season.

Related News

Railway operates a High Performance environment for female athletes, with a focus on high-level coaching, strength & conditioning, athletic development, medical support and analysis to develop athletes to reach their potential.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The club wish to add to their coaching team by appointing a Technical Skills Development Coach for the 2020/21 season.

This is a newly created role and will involve maximizing skill development in players and challenging players on their skill development.

The candidate will be working with dedicated high performance female athletes, many of whom are current Irish internationals or younger players with ambitions for higher honours.

The role is complementary to our existing rugby programme and we envisage coaching taking place on one/two days per week outside of normal team training and S&C sessions, mostly likely on Monday or Wednesday evenings. Adhoc sessions with individual players or small groups of players may also be required.

The ideal candidate will:

Be appropriately qualified, ideally World Rugby Performance Coach (Stage 4)

Be passionate about skill development and have excellent attention to detail

Understand skill acquisition theories and methodologies

Develop a technical skills development programme, in conjunction with the Director of Rugby and existing coaching team

Be able to plan and lead sessions

Be able to gain confidence and trust of the athletes being coached

Applications in confidence to Honorary Secretary Alan Horgan (alan.horgan@warren.ie) by 30th June.