Buccaneers Seek Head Coach For Women’s Side

The successful candidate should have previous experience with excellent organisational skills. He/she should have the ability to develop a positive training environment with drive and ambition. Ideally the Head Coach can integrate and develop players from our U-18’s into the adult squad.

For further information, contact Buccaneers Women’s Team Manager Sandra Feary at sandrafeary@gmail.com or by mobile 0861670349.

In other news, Kolo Kiripati has been appointed Head Coach at Buccaneers RFC as the Athlone club prepares for the resumption of the Energia All-Ireland League in the forthcoming season. The powerful forward played for ten seasons with the Pirates whom he skippered to promotion to Division 1A in 2016/17.

Kiripati replaced Peter O’Donnell at the midlanders where Henry Bryce will be his backs coach and David Henshaw will assist with the forwards as scrum coach. Backrower Kolo hails from Samoa and grew up in New Zealand where he honed his rugby. A formidable on-field presence, he arrived in Ireland in 2006 and played for two seasons for Wanderers before joining Buccs on their return to the top flight.