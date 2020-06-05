One Million Views For Aviva Minis Back Garden Skills

A series of #AvivaMinis skills videos recorded in the back garden have hit one million views on Irish Rugby digital channels as mini rugby players all over Ireland worked on their skills during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Featuring IRFU Head of Coach Development Matt Wilkie and his three sons – Jack, Sammy and Alfie – and filmed in their back garden by Matt’s wife Jen the videos showed the boys working on different skills each week.

Posted to IRFU digital channels the videos have now surpassed over one million views with Instagram the most popular platform.

Speaking about the videos Matt said,

We wanted to show mini rugby players and their parents that they could still keep active and still enjoy rugby despite the circumstances. I was conscious that people may not have much space or equipment, so we focused on simple, fun skills and games. The back garden took a bit of beating but it was great fun doing the videos and seeing them go live each week.

Lisa Bergin, Sponsorship Manager with Aviva Ireland, commented,