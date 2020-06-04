Omagh Accies RFC Seek New Head Coach For Energia All-Ireland League

Over the last number of years Omagh Accies have developed some of the best rugby facilities in Ulster both on and off the field. Currently competing in Division 2C of the Energia All-Ireland League, the Accies field four men’s teams, a ladies team and have vibrant youth and mini sections. This is an exciting opportunity for an ambitious Coach (or Player Coach) to drive the club forward alongside the existing support structures.

Purpose:

The successful candidate will be responsible for coaching the lXV & 2XV and for developing and implementing a clear strategy with a view to delivering success. This will involve working collaboratively with the other coaches and team management to create processes, training plans and an environment that will allow the lXV & 2XV maximise their potential.

Key Qualities:

Passion for rugby

Leadership on and off the pitch

Technical Knowledge

Player management and welfare

Excellent planning and communication skills

Commitment and enthusiasm

Qualifications:

An IRFU Performance Coaching Award (formerly Stage 4) or international equivalent is desirable but not essential (if you can demonstrate the capacity to progress and work towards this accreditation).

Expressions of interest to omaghacciesrugby@gmail.com

Further information on the key responsibilities of the post which comes with a competitive remuneration package can be provided on request.

Click Here To View PDF

Closing Date 19th June 2020