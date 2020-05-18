IRFU Analytica 2020 Webinar – Day 1 Panellists Confirmed

The IRFU Analytica 2020 Webinar received a phenomenal global response when launched on Friday and is quickly nearing capacity. Today we can reveal details of the 6 panels for Day 1 – Thursday 21st May.

The two day conference will now see 12 panels with over 36 panellists streamed live over 2 days (Thursday 21st & 28th May). The aim of the conference is to broaden the knowledge of how sporting performances are prepared for, analysed in real time, and reviewed, and the role of analytics within each facet.

Registration capacity is limited and at a cost of €30 per person. All proceeds raised from the webinar will be donated to Pieta House. Recordings of panels will be available with purchase if unavailable to view live.

IRFU Head of Analytics Vinny Hammond, said, “The response to Analytica2020 has been fantastic and we are delighted to confirm the panel discussions and contributors for Day 1 (21st May). There are more exciting announcements to come in the days ahead and we thank you for supporting this event and our charity partners Pieta House.”

All times shown are IST/GMT+1

12:00 – The Plan: Preparation for winning performance:

Giles Lindsay (National Lead for Performance Analysis, England and Wales Cricket Board)

Emmet Farrell (Head Analyst and Kicking Coach, Leinster Rugby)

Paul Brand (Head of First Team Analysis, Manchester United)

12:45 – Who’s Next – The Role of Analytics in Player Development:



Kate Burke (Senior Analyst and Head of Pathway Analysis, Insight Analysis & RFU)

Andrew Findlay (Head of Performance Analysis, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Peter Smyth (Head of Elite Player Development, IRFU)

13:30 – DON’T – Talk Data to Me!:



Johnny Sexton (Player and Captain, Ireland & Leinster)

Jonny Cooper (Player, Dublin GAA)

Colin Byrne (US Open Winning Caddie)

14:30 – Changing the Game – the Role of Live Match Analysis:



Johnny Bradley (Programme Director MSc Sports Performance Analysis, IT Carlow)

Amber Luzar (Performance Analysis Technical Lead, England & GB Hockey)

George Murray (Head Performance Analyst, Munster Rugby)

15:15 – Industry, Innovation & Sport – Does Sport Lead or Follow?:

Simon Kavanagh (Head Performance Analyst, Connacht Rugby)

Andy Whale (Data Scientist, IRFU)

Mick O’Keeffe (CEO, Teneo Ireland)

16:00 – Data in the Drafts:

Meghan Chayka (CEO and Co-Founder, Stathletes Inc.)

Todd Ramasar (NBA Agent and CEO, Life SME)

Ethan Young (Director of Strategic Intelligence, UCLA Football)

Confirmed Panellists for Day 2 of #Analytica2020 (Thursday 28th May)

Include… Andy Farrell (Head Coach, Ireland Rugby Team), Vinny Perth (Head Coach, Dundalk FC), David Sumpter (Author and Professor of Applied Mathematics), Alison Lukan (Journalist, The Athletic), Chris Chayney (Founder & CEO EVL Interactive), Mike Hughes (Director and British & Irish Lions Analyst, Insight Analysis), Murray Kinsella (Journalist, The42.ie), Damien O’Donohue (IKON Media and Entertainment), Tom Savage (Journalist, ThreeRedKings), Rhodri Bown (Head of Performance Analysis & British & Irish Lions Lead Analyst, WRU) and Jason Cowman (Strength and Conditioning Coach, Ireland Rugby).