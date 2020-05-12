Aviva Minis Rugby Skills Games – The Full Series
Irish Rugby has a new video series of games that families can enjoy in their own homes.
The videos have been rolled out across Irish Rugby social media channels with a full series to be hosted on YouTube.
Families can enjoy the games at at time when measures are being taken to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The games are simple, easy to play, and assist in the development of fundamental movement skills.
IRFU Head of Coach Development Matt Wilkie hosts the series, with the help of this three sons, Jack, Sammy and Alfie.
The full series of 30 games are now available to watch.
Aviva Minis: Rugby Skills Series
01. ‘Throw and Clap’ Developing Catch & Throw Skills
02. ‘Pass & Tag’ Developing Catch, Pass, Run & Tag Skills
03. ‘Turn and Catch’ Developing Catch & Throw Skills
04. ‘Tennis Ball Drop’ Developing Catch Skills
05. ‘Partner Reflex’ Developing Balance & Coordination Skills
06. ‘Pass & Run’ Developing Catch & Pass Skills
07. ‘The Gauntlet’ Developing Agility Skills
08. ‘Dragon’s Den’ Developing Balance, Agility & Evasion Skills
09 ‘Kick-Tennis’ Developing Kick & Catch Skills
10. ‘Target Passing’ Developing Passing Skills
11. ‘Rob The Nest’ Developing Agility & Evasion Skills
12 ‘Kicking Ten-Pin’ Developing Kick & Catch Skills
13 ‘One Hand Catch’ Developing Catch & Pass Skills
14 ‘Ball Tag’ Developing Agility, Balance & Evasion Skills
15 ‘Nervous Wreck’ Developing Catch & Pass Skills
16 ‘Pass & Place’ Developing Pick & Pass Skills
17 ‘Kicking Golf’ Developing Kicking Skills
18 ‘Freeze’ Developing Fundamental Movement Skills
19 ‘Around The Clock’ Developing Catch & Pass Skills
20: ‘Try Scoring Spree’ Developing Run, Evasion & Tag Skills
21: ‘Reflex Catches’ – Developing Catch, Throw & Strike Stills
22: ‘Rugby Relays’ – Developing Agility, Catch, Pass & Kick Skills
23: ‘Rats & Rabbits’ – Developing Run & Agility Skills
24: ‘Rugby Minefield’ – Developing Agility, Balance & Run Skills
25: ‘Channel Catch & Pass’ – Developing Run, Catch & Pass Skills
26: ‘Hop & Bounce’ Developing Throw & Bounce Skills
27. Pass & Score – Developing Catch, Evasion & Tag Skills
28: Catch & Step – Developing Catch, Pass & Kick Skills
29: Rugby Dodgeball – Developing Agility & Balance Skills
30: Hot Potato – Developing Catch & Pass Skills
