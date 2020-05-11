Interport Elverys Supporting Healthcare Workers

The health and wellbeing of the nation is our number one priority and sadly this has meant bringing sport to a standstill. INtersport Elverys want to stand united with our healthcare workers and show that our appreciation for them is as strong as our passion for sport.

As a token of our appreciation to our healthcare workers, INTERSPORT Elverys and Canterbury, supported by the IRFU will gift 1000 Ireland rugby and football jerseys – further demonstrating how Ireland stands together in this crisis.

In addition, INTERSPORT Elverys will donate €5 from every Ireland rugby or sold to Pieta House, helping the organisation continue to provide free 24 hour support to people who are in suicidal distress, those who engage in self-harm and to people who are bereaved by suicide.

To nominate someone in the health industry visit elverys.ie – click here.