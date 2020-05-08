Watch: Energia All-Ireland League Awards

Tune in at 8pm tonight, Friday, May 8th, for the first virtual Energia All-Ireland League Awards.

Hosted by Mario Rosenstock the awards will feature guest appearances from Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour and Joey Carbery and Peter O’Mahony.

IRFU President Nicholas Comyn welcomed the initiative to stage the awards online and issued a message of thank you to everyone involved across the rugby community.

“As President of the IRFU I would like to congratulate all the winners, at every level and in all categories on your achievements for this (truncated) season, he said.”

“Since the cancellation of all domestic rugby on the 19th March 2020 it has been a difficult time for all rugby clubs to cope with what was happening and the changes they were seeing.

“I would particularly like to thank Energia who have supported the AIL throughout this season and the energy they have injected in the competitions they are sponsoring.

“To our volunteers, thank you for all your hard work and please continue to support your club. You are vital to the continuance of club rugby when play resumes.

“Finally, having chaired the AIL for five years, I am familiar with many of the issues but there is now an enormous amount of good work being done by the IRFU Rugby Development Committee and I commend all involved.”