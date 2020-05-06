Wicklow Going The Distance To Energia Women’s All-Ireland League

Every club is looking forward to the 2020/21 season, but Wicklow RFC are particularly excited.

It was announced in December that the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League would be expanding to 10 teams and the Garden County side along with Ballincollig would be stepping up for the first time.

Wicklow’s social media platforms have been showing just how animated they are – they have launched a new challenge to run the distance of the return trips to all the other Energia Women’s All-Ireland League clubs across the four provinces.

The target is to run 2885km. Players from the club’s U10’s, U12’s, U14’s, U16’s, U18’s and Women’s sides along with their coaches have all committed to running between 1km and 5km per day.

To follow their progress, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/WicklowRFC.