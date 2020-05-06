Shortlists Announced For Energia All-Ireland League Awards

Energia, title sponsor of the All Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have revealed the Energia AIL awards shortlist and full line up of special guests ahead of the virtual rugby awards broadcast at 8pm on Friday 8th May 2020 across Energia’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Rugby fans across the island will be in for a full line-up of special guests including Irish Rugby Players Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour and Irish Rugby Coaches Andy Farrell and Adam Griggs all presenting awards on the night.

This year’s awards, hosted by Irish actor and comedian Mario Rosenstock alongside some of his favourite rugby impersonations, will celebrate the action both on and off the pitch and highlight some of the real skill, talent and incredible rugby we have seen from the players, as well as recognising all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes from clubs, volunteers and coaches who went above and beyond for the league.

Energia AIL Award Shortlists include:

Energia AIL Men’s player of the year

• Div 1A: Brian Hayes, Cork Constitution

• Div 1B: Miah Cronin, Highfield

• Div 2A: Brad Roberts, Rainey OB

• Div 2B: Killian Marmion, Greystones

• Div 2C: Paul O’Loghlen, Skerries

Energia AIL Women’s player of the year

• Hannah O’Connor – Blackrock College

• Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian

• Steph Carroll – Railway Union

Energia AIL Men’s Try of the Year award

• Conor O’Brien – Nenagh Ormond RFC

• Peter Cashel – Dungannon RFC

• Jack Crowley – Cork Constitution FC

• Kelvin Brown – Shannon RFC

• Scott Finlay – Malone RFC

Energia AIL Women’s Try of the Year award

• Nichola Fryday – Old Belvedere RFC

• Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC

• Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC

• Jenni Burke – Blackrock College

Other awards on the evening include Rising Star of each division, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Club Scene Award, and the new Energia Positive Energy Award, which will be awarded to the team or player who has embraced the positive energy mentality and went above and beyond for the league.

Energia are hosting the virtual awards to help lift positive energy and give everyone involved in rugby and the league something to celebrate during these challenging times. In the current unprecedented climate where sport has been postponed, Energia is determined to bring everyone together from the safety of their home for the first virtual Energia AIL Awards.

Certainly, an evening in the rugby calendar you will not want to miss. Please tune into Energia’s YouTube or Facebook on Friday 8th at 8pm for the awards stream.

Be sure to follow and use the hashtag #EnergiaAILAwards throughout the evening on social for live updates.

For further information visit the Energia AIL website and follow Energia on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.