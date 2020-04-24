TeamOfUs Home Workouts

Jump to main content

24th April 2020 15:25

By Editor

A general view of Guinness and Vodafone branding 17/11/2018

#TeamOfUs Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Part 2 of of our #TeamOfUs workouts are out now on social channels. Team sponsor Vodafone Ireland has teamed up with Jason Cowman, Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Ireland team, to create a series of home workouts for those active people out there looking to keep up their fitness regime.

There are also a series of workouts tailored for all levels of fitness available from the IRFU S&C coaches – click here for workouts.

 

 