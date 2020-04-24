#TeamOfUs Home Workouts
Part 2 of of our #TeamOfUs workouts are out now on social channels. Team sponsor Vodafone Ireland has teamed up with Jason Cowman, Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Ireland team, to create a series of home workouts for those active people out there looking to keep up their fitness regime.
There are also a series of workouts tailored for all levels of fitness available from the IRFU S&C coaches – click here for workouts.
Stay home but stay active with some more great workouts from Jason Cowman in the latest instalment of our Stream Of Us series.#TeamOfUs Everyone In@IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/4f1wTsHYf7
— Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) April 24, 2020