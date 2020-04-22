Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Kilcoyne And Stockdale Answer Fan Questions

News

22nd April 2020 15:17

By Editor

Guinness Series, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 17/11/2018 Ireland vs New Zealand All Blacks Ireland's Jacob Stockdale runs in to score his sides first try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Not hard to guess Jacob's favourite try he has scored for Ireland Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Team sponsors Vodafone have been keeping fans entertained in recent weeks with some fun #TeamOfUs content on social media. From kicking to culinary skills to fan questions they have given us an insight into what the players are up to during this unprecedented time.

This week we hear from Dave Kilcoyne as he asks Jacob Stockdale some fan questions. The players hooked up on a video call to chat and haircuts, Netflix, lego and Tommy Bowe were all up for discussion in Part 1.

 