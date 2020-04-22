Kilcoyne And Stockdale Answer Fan Questions

Team sponsors Vodafone have been keeping fans entertained in recent weeks with some fun #TeamOfUs content on social media. From kicking to culinary skills to fan questions they have given us an insight into what the players are up to during this unprecedented time.

This week we hear from Dave Kilcoyne as he asks Jacob Stockdale some fan questions. The players hooked up on a video call to chat and haircuts, Netflix, lego and Tommy Bowe were all up for discussion in Part 1.