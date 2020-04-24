Energia All-Ireland League Rewind: Railway Union v UL Bohemian

This weekend we’re going back to last season for our Saturday afternoon #Energia AIL Rewind and taking a look at the Women’s league final between UL Bohemian and Railway Union (rewind k.o. Saturday, April 25th, 2020, 2.30pm)

Women’s rugby powerhouse UL Bohs were on track for an incredible 14th title, a three in a row and a league and cup double. For Railway it was their first final after three successive semi-final defeats.

It was honours even during the regular league season and Railway set out their stall with a comprehensive 29-7 win against Old Belvedere in the semi. The game featured several internationals on both sides including Aoife McDermott, Lindsay Peat, Eimear Considine and Niamh Briggs – all in all it was set up for a tough final!

Enjoy the look back with commentary from Ross O’Donoghue and Blackrock and Ireland star Michelle Claffey. The game kicks off at 2:30pm on Saturday.

RAILWAY UNION: Larissa Muldoon; Stephanie Carroll, Niamh Byrne (capt), Meg Kendal, Emer O’Mahony; Claire Keohane, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Shirley Corcoran, Chloe Blackmore, Katie O’Dwyer, Siobhan McCarthy, Aoife McDermott, Emma Murphy, Emma Taylor, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Aimee Clarke, Lisa Callan, Daisy Earle, Sonia McDermott, Claire Coombes, Laura Barachetti, Erin Coll.

UL BOHEMIANS: Aine Staunton; Eimear Considine, Enya Breen, Rachel Allen-Connolly, Laura Sheehan; Niamh Briggs, Laura O’Mahony; Fiona Hayes (capt), Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy, Claire Bennett, Chloe Pearse, Edel Murphy, Clodagh O’Halloran, Sarah Quin.

Replacements: Sarah O’Gorman, Geena Behan, Sarah Garrett, Aoife O’Sullivan, Helen McDermott, Niamh Kavanagh, Stephanie Nunan.

Referee: Helen O’Reilly (IRFU)