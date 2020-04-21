Sligo RFC Seek Director Of Rugby

Position: Director of Rugby

Related News

Responsibilities: The Director of Rugby is responsible for the playing structure of the club(for Senior rugby in the club) and will coach our 1st and 2nd teams. The post-holder’s primary responsibility is for the recruitment, development and management of all players (senior players)and coaches in the club.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The Director of Rugby will be responsible for the vision, strategic direction and management of rugby in the club, thereby maintaining the continuous development of the club and itsplayers

This role includes:

• Lead the Elite Rugby (AIL 2B and Connacht Junior 1A) agenda within the Club. Working in conjunction with the Rugby Chairman/Committee, team management and coaches to create processes, training plans and an environment that will enable players to succeed on and off the field.

• Develop and Implement a coordinated coaching programme for all teams (senior teams). Develop and implement a coordinated coaching programme throughout all sections of the Club.

• Co-ordinating the implementation of the Club’s agreed playing philosophy throughout all sections of the Club (senior teams).

• Co-ordinate with the Rugby Committee on the recruitment and retention of players,coaches and management and developing and maintaining links with local schools, IT Sligo and Connacht Rugby.

• Oversee the implementation of the IRFU Long Term Player Development programme throughout the Club.

• Report to the Executive Committee on rugby matters and make recommendations on improvements/ initiatives that need to be implemented.

• Provide succession planning to ensure that qualified coaches are appointed to all teams and receive the appropriate training required by attending designated coaching courses.

• Set behavioural standard policies for all teams (senior teams) at that start of the season.

• Liaise with the Club coaches, players committee and team captains on matters such as playing facilities, equipment, playing gear etc.

• Be aware of all administrative procedures regarding player registration and eligibility.

Applicants will need to have experience at a senior level (IRFU Stage 4 or equivalent) and be able to demonstrate the ability to implement change along with an outstanding commitment to the further development of rugby in the club.

They will be committed to providing quality opportunities and experiences for all players, developing skills and excellence.

The qualifications and attributes of the successful applicant can be outlined as follows:

• Relevant coaching experience with a successful track record at a high level within rugby.

• A comprehensive understanding of the running of an AIL rugby club and its associated teams as well as being responsible for a large number of the operational aspects of the club.

• The ability to build, lead and manage a team of coaches and support staff (across adult and youth) forming strong relationships based on mutual respect and trust, reinforced with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• An in-depth knowledge and experience of rugby at the higher levels with a view to player recruitment and development.

Hours and financial package are for discussion at interview stage.

Applications for this opportunity should be sent by email only to: info@sligorfc.ie

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 1st, 2020.