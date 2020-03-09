Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Six Nations Statement On France v Ireland

News

9th March 2020 13:25

By Editor

France captain Charles Ollivon, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, England captain Owen Farrell, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, Italy captain Luca Bigi and Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Team captains Charles Ollivon, Stuart Hogg, Owen Farrell, Alun Wyn Jones, Luca Bigi and Jonathan Sexton are pictured with the Guinness Six Nations trophy ©INPHO/James Crombie

Following instructions received from the authorities in France, the decision has been made to postpone the Round 5 Guinness Six Nations match between France and Ireland. We are still awaiting confirmation for the Women’s and U20’s fixtures.

The Wales V Scotland Guinness Six Nations and U20 Six Nations matches will be going ahead as scheduled.

The fixture between Wales Women and Scotland Women is also postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for Covid-19 and a further seven members of the Scotland camp (players and management) are self-isolating.

Six Nations and its constituent Unions and federations will work closely to identify dates on which all postponed matches will take place. No immediate announcement will be made on rescheduling as we will need to discuss with all relevant stakeholders and assess the evolution of the situation.