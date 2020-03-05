Ireland Women Squad Update ahead of France Week

The Team have an enforced weekend off from the Women’s Six Nations 2020 due to the postponement of the Ireland v Italy game which was due to take place on Sunday 8th March.

The management are taking the opportunity to bring the extended squad together in preparation for the Ireland v France game which will take place in Lille on Sunday 15th March.

Speaking to IrishRugby.ie, Griggs said

“We took a break last week and gave the players the weekend off to rest and recuperate which after a tough block of games was really important physically and mentally.

We have been able to bring our entire squad back together for this weekend which is always good and can help re energise us as it gives players that haven’t been involved so far through the Six Nations a chance to put their hand up for selection and push the incumbents for that jersey against France ”

Ireland Women’s Squad ahead of Ireland Women v France Women

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Richmond/ London)

Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/Connacht)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Dorothy Wall (Fethard/ Munster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Neve Jones (Cooke/ Ulster)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/ Connacht)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Ireland Fixtures and Results, Women’s Six Nations 2020

Sun, 2nd Feb, Ireland Women 18 v 14 Scotland Women

Sun, 9th Feb, Ireland Women 31 v 12 Wales Women

Sun, 23rd Feb, England Women 27 v 0 Ireland Women

Ireland Women v Italy Women – Postponed

Sun, 15th Mar, France Women v Ireland Women, Le Stadium, Lille, KO 15.35GMT/16.35 Local Time