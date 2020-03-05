IRFU Referee Sean Gallagher in Rugby Europe Championship Action this Weekend

IRFU referees are involved in multiple competitions this weekend between the Guinness PRO14 and Six Nations, the Energia AIL and the Rugby Europe Championship.

On Friday night George Clancy will referee the game between Dragons and Treviso at Rodney Parade with Joy Neville as AR support. Chris Harrington is also in action on Friday night as Buccs host MU Barnhall at Dubarry Park in Div2a of the Energia AIL.

Saturday sees an all Irish team led by Sean Gallagher officiate the Rugby Europe Championship game between Belgium and Spain at the Fallon Stadium in Brussels. Chris Busby and John Carvill will provide support from the touchlines.

Jason Cairns is in Galway as Sligo visit Corinthians Park in the Energia AIL Div2b clash.

On Sunday Frank Murphy will provide AR support to New Zealand’s Paul Williams in the Guinness Six Nations Round 4 game between Scotland and France at Murrayfield.

