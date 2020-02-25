Ireland Squad Update As Healy Ruled Out Of Rest Of Championship

The Ireland squad returned to Dublin yesterday afternoon and will reassemble on Wednesday evening for a two day camp in Dublin.

28 players will participate in that camp which will feature an open training session against the Ireland U20s on Friday 28th February at Energia Park. Tickets for the open session are available on ticketmaster.ie.

Cian Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship with the hip injury he sustained against England.

Players released back to their provinces to participate in Guinness PRO14 action this coming weekend include Will Connors, Max Deegan, Chris Farrell, David Kearney, Luke McGrath and Jack O’Donoghue.

Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole will attend the Ireland camp in Dublin following the postponement of Ulster’s fixture against Benetton. Iain Henderson will re-join the squad having missed the trip to England.

Will Addison will continue his rehab in Ulster this week.

IRELAND Camp, Dublin – 26-28th February 2020

Backs: (12)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps

Forwards: (16)

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps