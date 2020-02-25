Mathewson To Join Ulster On One-Year Deal

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that former New Zealand scrum half Alby Mathewson has signed a one-year contract which will see him join the province in July 2020.

Mathewson, who won the first of his five caps for the All Blacks in 2010, returned home to Australia just in December after a hugely successful stint with Ulster’s provincial rivals Munster.

He was a popular figure at the southern province where he initially joined as short-term cover at scrum half but extended his stay until the completion of the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 34-year-old half-back brings with him a wealth of experience gained from time spent at clubs in both Hemispheres, including the Hurricanes, Blues, Western Force and Toulon, prior to joining Munster.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland commented: “We are delighted that a player of Alby’s quality is set to join the squad. His leadership skills and extensive experience will be a valuable addition to our squad – especially for our younger scrum halves as they progress in their development journeys in the months ahead.

“We look forward to giving him a warm welcome as he makes Ulster his new team.”