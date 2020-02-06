Jacob Stockdale Signs Three-Year IRFU Contract

Ulster and Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale has signed a three-year IRFU contract up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Stockdale made his Ireland debut against the USA during the 2017 summer tour where he swiftly opened his Test account by scoring a try in the opening quarter of the game.

The Lisburn youngster scored 10 tries for Ireland across the 2017/18 season, including a memorable seven during the 2018 Grand Slam campaign which resulted in him being named Player of the Championship. To date, the 23-year-old has scored 16 tries in 26 Test appearances.

A member of the Ireland Under-20 team that reached the final of the 2016 World Rugby U-20 Championship, he scored four tries across that campaign. He made his Ulster debut against Benetton in January 2016 and has gone on to make 63 appearances so far, scoring 27 tries.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora commented:

Jacob has continued to grow as a player after bursting onto the scheme in his debut Six nations season. He has performed at a consistently high level for both Ireland and Ulster, and has huge potential to develop further on the international stage.”

Stockdale, who will feature on the left wing against Wales, said: