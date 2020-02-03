Ireland Squad Update For Wales Week
Development Players Ryan Baird (Leinster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster) and Harry Byrne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces while Will Connors (Leinster) has been added to the main squad.
Dave Kilcoyne and Caelan Doris are proceeding through the HIA process and will follow the graduated return to play protocols. Tadgh Furlong reported some calf tightness towards the end of the game and will be monitored across the early part of the week.
Garry Ringrose has had a procedure on a hand injury and is due to be available for selection ahead of Round 4 of the Championship. Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group.
IRELAND Squad Guinness Six Nations Round 2
Backs: (17)
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 19 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 9 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 82 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 41 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 79 caps
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 29 caps*
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 89 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 26 caps
Forwards: (20)
Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps
Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 0 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 42 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 96 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 54 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 37 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 65 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 68 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps
*unavailable until Round 4