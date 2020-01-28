Two Uncapped Players In Ireland Squad To Play Scotland
Andy Farrell has included two uncapped players in his first match day selection for Ireland’s opening fixture of the Guinness Six Nations against Scotland.
Former Ireland U20 Captain Caelan Doris (pictured below) will make his Ireland debut on Saturday evening when he lines out at No. 8. The Leinster man is joined in the backrow by CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier.
The front row is made up of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadgh Furlong with Iain Henderson and James Ryan named at lock
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is joined at half-back by Conor Murray. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are named in the centre with Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway on the wings. Jordan Larmour is named at full-back.
The other uncapped player is Ronan Kelleher (pictured below with Rob Herring) who is named as the replacement hooker. Kelleher is joined in the replacements by Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Peter O’Mahony, John Cooney, Ross Byrne and Robbie Henshaw.
Ireland Team & Replacements (v Scotland, Guinness Six Nations Championship, Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1st February 2020, KO 16.45)
15. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 21 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 18 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 28 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 23 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 25 caps
10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 88 caps Captain
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 78 caps
1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 95 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 8 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 41 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 53 caps
5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps
6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps
8. Caelan Doris (UCD/Leinster)*
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)*
17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 36 caps
18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps
19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 67 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 64 caps
21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps
22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps
23. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 40 caps
*Denotes uncapped at this level
IRELAND Guinness Six Nations 2020 Fixtures & Kick-off Times
IRELAND v Scotland
Saturday 1st February, 2020, Aviva Stadium, KO 16:45
IRELAND v Wales
Saturday 8th February, 2020, Aviva Stadium, KO 14:15
England v IRELAND
Sunday 23rd February, 2020, Twickenham Stadium, KO 15:00
IRELAND v Italy
Saturday 7th March, 2020, Aviva Stadium, KO 14:15
France v IRELAND
Saturday 14th March, 2020, Stade de France, KO 20:00
Official Live Broadcasters
Virgin, ITV, BBC*, RTE Radio
*BBC will only televise live the game from Paris all other Ireland games available live in the UK via ITV