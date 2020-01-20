McCloskey Added To Ireland Squad
Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of their training camp in Portugal this week.
Speaking to irishrugby.ie, Head Coach Andy Farrell said,
Stu has been playing well over the past few weeks and played well again at the weekend. Centre is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few backs picking up small niggles at the weekend Stu is the form back who will now be added to the group to give us some extra options.
The Ireland squad will gather on Tuesday before heading to Portugal for a week long training camp ahead of their opening game of the Guinness Six Nations Championship against Scotland in Aviva Stadium on February 1st.