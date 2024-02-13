Wolfhounds And Clovers Gearing Up For Celtic Challenge Playoffs

The Celtic Challenge enters the playoff stages this weekend and the two Irish sides, the Wolfounds and the Clovers, are gearing up for their final matches in the tournament.

The undefeated Wolfhounds are top seeds while the Clovers in third place behind Edinburgh going into the weekend. This Saturday sees the Wolfhounds on the road to the Scottish Capital in Round 1 of the playoffs.

In Round 2, on February 24th, Kingspan Stadium will play host to the key Irish derby between the Wolfhounds and the Clovers.

Irish Rugby TV visited the two teams for a recent training match at the IRFU High Performance Centre to get the thoughts of Head Coaches Denis Fogarty and Neil Alcorn.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>