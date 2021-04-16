‘When We Put On That Jersey There’s A Lot Of People With Us In Spirit’ – Griffin

Ciara Griffin spoke to Irish Rugby TV at Captain’s Run in Energia Park today ahead of the Women’s Six Nations clash with France tomorrow.

Speaking about the preparation this week the Ireland captained outlined the work they have done to improve on last week and assessing France.

Griffin also spoke about how privileged the squad feel to be able to play, “We feel there’s a lot of people with us when we pull on that jersey, not just the support unit behind us but the whole country and everyone in the squad.”