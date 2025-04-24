We Need To Reduce Our Error Count – Fogarty

Ireland scrum coach Denis Fogarty says there is plenty of room for improvement, depsite the bonus point win against Wales last Sunday, as the team prepare for the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations against Scotland.

Coaches and players focused in on their error count from the game in Rodney Parade as an area of improvement for the trip to Hive Stadium.

Fogarty also assured everyone that unlike last year he won’t be bleaching his hair if Ireland win.