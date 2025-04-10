We’re A Very Connected Unit Who Know What We’re Trying To Do – Dorothy Wall

Dorothy Wall will start in the second row against England on Saturday evening in Virgin Media Park. She spoke to the media this week about the squad’s competitive edge, what it felt like to be in the replacements and how this team are aiming high.

“We’re all incredibly competitive. Our whole environment is around compete, so everything we do there is an edge of compete.

“It’s great to learn how to compete well with people as well, that you really respect who you’re going against. You put it up to each other in training and then you’ll have a chat about it after. It encompasses a really good environment where we’ll go after it but we’re also helping each other in the process. It’s quite fulfilling as a player to compete like that.”

Wall says being a replacement was a learning experience in itself, “I had a few things I needed to work on and it’s an important skill to know how to come off the bench too.

“It’s very different to starting. You have to judge the momentum of the game, how much energy you need to bring. You just need to come in and do a job and not overcompensate in a way and make mistakes that will go against what you’re trying to do as a team.

“It was a great lesson for me and I thoroughly enjoyed the 20 or 30 minutes I got and I’ve really enjoyed the prep this week too.”

Wall says that head coach Scott Bemand’s squad are in positive mood heading into their meeting with the Red Roses.

“There’s a good feeling in camp. We’ve trained hard, we’ve trained well and we’re a very connected unit who know what we’re trying to do.

“The focus has been very much on us – how we want to control the set-piece, where we want to play on the park and different aspects of the game.

“We’ve reviewed what they do and we know they’ve got their strengths in certain areas. The work we’ve done this week will hopefully counteract those areas.”