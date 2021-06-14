‘We Want To Develop Our Squad Depth’ – Andy Farrell

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell on developing squad depth as he includes 11 uncapped players for the Vodafone Summer Series against Japan and USA.

We have to seize this opportunity. You don’t get many windows like this to give people time. We all know at international level, we need to find out whether a player can come in and perform.

Farrell has rested Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Keith Earls as well as including the 11 uncapped players. He spoke today about the selections and what is hoping for from the two games in Aviva Stadium.