We Push Each Other To Be Better Every Week – Bundee Aki

Bundee Aki’s score against England was voted ‘Try of the Round’ this week but the Ireland centre says that he and everyone in the squad are aiming to be better every week.

Typically, Aki gave credit to his team mates for the score, “I think Sam (Prendergast) obviously did all the hard work there, drawing in those two players, with Hugo Keenan. I think once I saw the try line I had to make sure I tried to get there.

“I didn’t really think, it was just making sure I got to the tryline. It felt really good, I think I was quite lucky.

“Obviously we’d been under the pump the whole time and then coming out in the second half, to start like that. England started well in the second half but to be able to get back with that try was unbelievable and then the boys just kicked on.

Asked about the Round 2 clash with Scotland he said, “This week again, we’re trying to push each other to be better at what we did and even go further on with our accuracy and the way we want to play, and our cohesiveness as a group.

“We are just trying to focus on ourselves but also respecting the fact that they’re a quality side, give them the respect that they deserve.