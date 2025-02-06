It Was A Big Moment For Me – Dan Sheehan

The bonus point try scored in the 71st minute was the culmination of months of hard work for Dan Sheehan as he marked his return to the green jersey with a spectacular try.

Sheehan spoke yesterday about his desire to get back in to the starting team, the support of the backrrom team and physios in getting him back on the pitch and what we can expect from Ireland’s Round 2 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash with Scotland in Murrayfield.

“My ambitions are to get back into a starting jersey like everyone else is, at the same time I need to manage my load, going from six months out of the game to three weeks in a row but I’ve been well managed by everyone here.

“Unfortunately, it’s not up to me to pick the team. We’ll find out over the next few days but my ambition is to get back soon.

“Last Saturday, was obviously a big moment in the game and it was mainly the feeling of the game, like that was a bonus-point try and it kind of got us to where we wanted to be.”