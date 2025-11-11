We Know Joe Will Have A Plan – Andrew Goodman On Ireland v Australia

Assistan Coach Andrew Goodman spoke to the media today about the squad, the mood in camp and of course facing an old friend in Joe Schmidt.

Goodman confirmed that Mac Hansen was back in camp and in good form,

“Yeah, first of all, it’s great to have Mac back amongst the squad. He’s always a great man to bring the energy up and I always look forward to having him in. He took a full part in training today and was running around well, Stu (McCloskey), the same. And then (Josh) and Ringer are going through their process, return to play so they took part in parts of training today. They are all pushing for the weekend.”

Looking ahead to the match against the Wallabies he added, “We just know that they’ll have a great plan coming into the weekend. We know he has a great mind, this will be a big game for Joe coming back to Dublin, it always is. It was a competitive, tough affair last year and we expect no different this year..

“Look, as I said, as a coaching group we’ve all had experience with Joe, we’ve all got huge amounts of respect for him and we know that the team, especially after what happened in Italy and the disappointment there, they’ll be coming with a point to prove.”