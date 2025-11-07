Back In Green, A Digital Detox & A Relentless Japan

Ireland captain Caelan Doris spoke today about missing out on the Lions, his digital detox over the summer, being back in green and what to expect from Japan at Aviva Stadium.

Speaking after Captain’s Run Doris said, “It was great to be back, love being back in the mix over the last couple of weeks within camp. Obviously disappointing on the result but loving being back.

“New Zealand in Chicago, it’s a fixture that you look out from months prior to it. So the kind of high of being in a new place, the uniqueness of that, the low of defeat, travelling back.

“So trying to get everyone on the same page and excited about our first home game here, and about what we can do. Learn the lessons early in the week… what went wrong and what we can do better, and then turn the page quickly and get excited about being here tomorrow.”